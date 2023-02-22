For the second time in as many years, the Blue Jay boy’s hockey team is headed to the State Tournament, held in Grand Forks 23-25 February. Following solid performances, though having several illnesses running through the team, the boys came out of the tournament in the number 4 seed from the West Region. Bismarck Legacy won the West Region, facing Minot, of which both will head to state. Bismarck Century also made the cut. Jamestown will have their hands full on Thursday at high noon, when they face the number one seed in the East, Grand Forks Red River. In West Region tournament play, the Jays soundly defeated Mandan 6-2, lost to Minot 1-5 and beat Dickinson 3-1. Overall scoring results for the three games are as follows.
Brooks Roaldson – 1 goal, 6 assists