The Jamestown swimming and diving team wrapped up a busy weekend where they dropped a dual at Moorhead and took third at the Jamestown Invite.
Dual: Moorhead 103, Jamestown 77
In the dual with the Spuds, Jamestown had two first individually and one relay. Individually, Luke Monson was first in the 1 meter dive and Kaden Fabian was first in the 500 yard freestyle.
The 400 yard freestyle relay team was first. Zach Hanson, Kaden Fabian. Finn Moser and Bodi Haglund were on that relay.
Individually, Valley City’s Bodi Haglund was second in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard breaststroke. He was also part of the 200 yard free relay team that took second along with Noah Lynch, Kaden Fabian and Finn Moser. The team of Ethan Igl, Cruz Kaiser, Tobin Bear and Mason Gibson was third. Other top five finishers for Jamestown; Elliot Dixon was second in the 100 yard butterfly. Mason Gibson was fourth in the 200 Yard IM with Finnley Geinert taking fifth. Finn Moser was second in the 100 yard backstroke and Tobin Bear was fifth. In the 100 yard freestyle, Zach Hanson was third, Elliot Dixon was fourth and Noah Lynch was fifth.
At the Jamestown Invite, the Blue Jays took third as a team with Moorhead winning the meet with 600 points, followed by Fargo South with 476.5 and Jamestown with 437. Grand Forks Knightriders were fourth with Dickinson in fifth place. In relays, the team of Elliot Dixon, Mason Gibson, Ethan Igl and Zach Hanson took third in the 200 yard medley. The team of Sam Anteau, Noah Lynch, Elliot Dixon and Cruz Kaiser took third in the 400 yard freestyle.
The Jays did not win any events, but had several top five finishes.
In the 200 Yard Medley Relay, the team of Caleb Fabian, Mason Gibson, Elliot Dixon and Zach Hanson took third. In the 200 yard freestyle relay the team of Noah Lynch, Caleb Fabian, Kaden Fabian and Bodi Haglund took third. The 400 yard free relay team of Zach Hanson, Kaden Fabian, Finn Moser and Bodi Haglund took fourth.
Individually, Bodi Haglund was third in the 50 yard free style and fourth in the 100 yard breast stroke. Caleb Fabian was fifth in the one meter dive, and second in the 100 yard backstroke. Kaden Fabian was fifth in the 200 yard freestyle and third in the 500 yard freestyle. Mason Gibson was fifth in the 200 yard IM. Elliot Dixon was fourth in the 100 yard butterfly.
Next for Jamestown swimming and diving, they have the West Regionals in Williston February 25th.
