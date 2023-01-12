Courtesy of Matt Nielsen
VCHS STEM Advisor
STEM Students from Valley City High School held their STEM Showcase in the cafeteria on Monday. Students presented at least one of their projects to their friends, family, and the public from the first semester.
To graduate, students need three science courses. STEM is a real world, hands on class offered as an alternative to chemistry for that third science. Students follow their passions by choosing projects that fit their interests, career path, and learning needs.
Students learn by andragogy (the adult style of teaching/learning). Their learning is relevant, result driven, and very autonomous. The teachers are mentors, guides, and cheerleaders along with teammates in brainstorming, time management, and troubleshooting.
Besides science skills and technical skills within their projects, they are learning many 21st century skills like time management, communication, planning, critical thinking, trouble shooting, and learning from failure.
Some projects this semester include rebuilding a transmission, overhauling a 4-wheeler engine, starting and maintaining an indoor garden, building furniture and a gun cabinet with family, building a model engine, making a T-shirt quilt, creating stop motion animation with voice acting, and numerous other projects.
This is one of many examples of how Valley City Public Schools caters to the needs of our students. This class is preparing these students to be career ready.
