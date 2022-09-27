The Special Olympics of North Dakota held the State Soccer and Bocce Tournament in Grand Forks recently.
The event was over two days on the 16th and 17th and overall, it was a great success. Many UND student athletes, supporters, and volunteers came out to support the Special Olympics North Dakota Athletes.
The Valley City Hi-Liners Unified Special Olympics Soccer Team recently placed 2nd in the youth division. They lost in the championship game by a score of 5-4 to the Grand Forks Eagles. Members of the Unified youth team are Adam Compson, Aidyn McCombs, Anthony Anderson, Keytyn Lemer, Ben Sorby, Kyler Max, Jayden Johnson, Rylyn Johnson, Piper Johnson, Tucker Muscha, & Reese Anderson. The youth team is coached by Jamie Smith and Sue Lloyd.
The Valley City Bridgesters Adult Team also placed second in their division of the State Soccer tournament. They lost 5-1 in the title game losing to the Dickinson Dominators. The adult team consists of Matthew Johnson, Cheila Ihry, Roxanne Dekrey, Shane Kay, Nick LeMier, Candice Novak, Cassie Colville, Lee Hoff, Terry Hunter, Jennifer Bennett, and Natasha Esch. Nick LeMier was also selected to be part of the all-tournament team. The adult team is coached by John Schonert.
Special Olympics of North Dakota hosts m any events throughout the year. Some upcoming events include Dancing for Special Stars to be held in Minot on October 18th and State Bowling in Mandan, November 5th & 6th.