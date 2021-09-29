Valley City Green Dot is hosting their next Virtual Overview on October 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. This one-hour training offers an overview of the Green Dot violence prevention strategy focused on bystander intervention that makes sense for who you are. During overview sessions that Green Dot hosts, community members have a chance to become briefly acquainted with some of the skills we can use to end violence in the community.
While not as involved as the organization’s full, in-person training, this 90-minute Overview offers a great opportunity to be introduced to the Green Dot strategy and to work through some of the Bystander skills that can help end violence in our community.
To join the October 4th overview session, register in advance at this link: