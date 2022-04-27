More rain is forecast for the Valley, in addition to the expected precipitation this coming weekend, but efforts remain steady to complete levee construction and maintain flood protections for Valley City.
Rich Schueneman of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spoke to the ongoing efforts, noting that they are currently releasing more from Lake Ashtabula than they are taking in, hoping to create up to an additional two feet of storage space there.
This comes on the heels of news that the incoming weather system is looking to be a widespread event like the one we just endured -- and even further out, 7-to-8 days from now, there is another precipitation event expected.
“They’re noticing a similar system starting to develop again,” Schueneman said. “So it’s like we’re in this mini wet cycle thing.”
The National Weather Service is predicting that the river water levels will rise to over 18 feet with these expected weather events in mind, Schueneman said.
Currently the goal is to do everything to keep the bridges open and the town open.
However, if the water level does reach 17.5 feet, there are two bridges that will be affected.
In Valley City there will be clay stockpiles gathered at the Rainbow Bridge and the Hospital Bridge. Those stockpiles are sitting there, according to city administrator Gwen Crawford, because the alternative was to close the bridges now while contractors were still working there.
Having the clay stockpiled allows them to rapidly close and open the bridges as needed as the precipitation comes in. The more warning they get, the longer they can keep the bridges open, which is the priority for the city.
The 8th avenue bridge SW and Hospital Bridge have been seeing some sluice gate troubles, and so sandbags are going to be deployed to help shore up the flow from the river.
There is a $500 fine for interfering with the flood protection measures. The city once again reiterated the need for observers to stay away from city workers and especially stay off the clay dikes and levees. Do not circumvent road closed signs, Chief of Police Phil Hatcher said at the emergency meeting.
Flood meetings are being held at 4 p.m. daily throughout the event.
There is a non-emergency hotline for residents in need of information or updates on the flood emergency situation. That hotline is 701-890-7848.
