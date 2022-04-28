As flood conditions persist and weather forecasts suggest more rain inbound, the City of Valley City wants to urge residents to do their part to conserve water now and in days ahead, to avoid taxing the sewage system.
“You can shower, we’re not telling you not to,” Water/Sewer Foreman Kevin Jacobson said. “The deal is, it’s all about the hydraulics of the river. The higher the river gets, the harder we get the water pushing back on us through the dirt. It creates more sewage water that leaks into our sewage stations.”
The make-up of the sewage system is such presently that leaks create larger problems for the system overall. In short, if the water rises too high, the pressure put on the sewage system will increase too — and thus individual use of the system can only contribute to the strain.
“Our main sewer, which is Number 1 down by the dam,” Jacobson said. “Right now it’s handling it pretty well, but if it gets to a point where … it can’t handle it, we’ll have to take extreme measures.”
Extreme measures includes pumping sewage out into the river, something the city wishes to avoid.
“Make bigger loads (laundry), make bigger loads (dishes), take a shorter shower,” Jacobson urged. “It’s all about the taxing of the sewer station.”