The Valley City Fire Department responded to a fire call at 11528 32 J Street SE, Valley City at 13:26, Dec. 30th.
As crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the roof of an unattached garage where the owner stated that they had filled the wood burner to full and it got to hot, causing it to burn through the chimney at the roof lines.
Firefighers on scene stated they opened the roof and cooled down the rafters and insulation.
VCFD Fire Chief, Scott Magnuson reports there were no injuries and that VCFD members were on scene approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes. No dollar amount for damage has been established yet.