The Valley City Eagles Club is holding a fundraiser on Sept. 26. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with food starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the door.
“The fundraiser is to raise money to fix the roof and for other building repairs,” Club Manager Rich Hass says. “There will be a live and silent auction, meat raffle, 10 guns raffled and a bake sale. Free beer and food for those attending.”
Valley City Eagles Aerie 2192 hosts events throughout the year to raise funds for charities and other worthy causes. The club features a lounge and game room, serves as an event center and serves excellent food and cold/hot beverages.
The Eagles Club is located at 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City.