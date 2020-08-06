The Valley City CROP WALK for HUNGER raised $6047.77 through its 3 mile walk that was held from May 3-9. The new option to walk anytime over the entire week was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twenty-five percent ($1511.94) of the funds raised has been donated to the Barnes County Food Pantry. The remainder will go to help people in need across the USA and overseas. CROP is the action arm of Church World Service whose goal is to build a world where there is enough food for all.
Church World Service-CROP works in the area of hunger and poverty, also helping families who need to flee due to climate or violence/wars. Lastly CROP helps out when there is a disaster, bringing food and relief to communities.
