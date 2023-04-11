Planting plants in garden

All residents looking for a place to start a garden of their own where they can utilize their 'green thumb' to grow their own food are invited to attend the annual meeting of the Valley City Community Gardens steering committee on Tuesday, April 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Barnes County Courthouse basement.

The local Valley City Community Gardens steering committee invites previous VCCG gardeners as well as anyone interested in gardening to this annual meeting.

