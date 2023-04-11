All residents looking for a place to start a garden of their own where they can utilize their 'green thumb' to grow their own food are invited to attend the annual meeting of the Valley City Community Gardens steering committee on Tuesday, April 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Barnes County Courthouse basement.
The local Valley City Community Gardens steering committee invites previous VCCG gardeners as well as anyone interested in gardening to this annual meeting.
The contract signing will occur at 6:30 p.m. for those wishing to rent a plot and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Those who attend are asked to enter through the north door.
For those who may not know, the Valley City Community Gardens offers 54 plots measuring 20’ x 20’, located west of the Riverside Gardens Nursery, just south of 10th St. SW, Valley City.
Plots can be rented out to anyone looking for a place to garden, whether it be that a person doesn't have the space to garden at their own home or someone just looking for more room.
The cost per plot is $40 for the season. Youth plots, ages between 5 to 17 (gardening with an adult) are also available for $20.
All plots are managed under chemical-free conditions and gardeners are further encouraged to compost refuse on the site. Other amenities at the site include a water supply in the form of a regularly filled water tank and barrels located throughout the gardens (gardeners are responsible for hauling the water from the tank to their plot), a tool shed for storage; equipment for the gardeners' use including a seeder, tillers, a garden cart, and various hand tools.
There is also an herb garden, and rose/flower garden, for participants to utilize and share as well as a bench for the gardeners' relaxation and enjoyment.
The Valley City Community Garden committee would like to thank all of those who help make the gardens possible, including Denise Majerus, owner of Riverside Gardens, who allows the Valley City Community Gardens use of her land.
Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting on Tuesday, April 11, and would like more details and information about the garden is invited to call 701-840-3698 or email vcgardens@gmail.com.
For contracts and payment information, after April 11th, visit the Barnes County Extension Office, located at 230 Fourth St. NW, Room 204 in the Barnes County Courthouse.