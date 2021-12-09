The Valley City Community Closet will be open on Monday, December 13th, from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 138 3rd Street NW in Valley City,.
The closet will offer various types of winter gear, blankets and also limited quantities of wrapped toys available. All items are free and everyone is welcome.
