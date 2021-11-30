Valley City businesses are prepping to kick off a good ol’ fashioned Hometown Christmas on December 2nd.
There’s no other time that feels quite as wonderful, with decorations lighting up the night, hot cocoa steaming in mugs, neighbors greeting one another on the sidewalks and in hometown stores.
With decorations in their windows and in their stores, festive themed snowmen, special gift baskets, discounts, treats, contests and prize drawings, each business in town is contributing to the max to make this season as bright as always—maybe even a little bit brighter.
The Hometown Christmas Kickoff is on December 2nd, starting a month packed full of activities, specials and prize drawings. On Thursday, Dec. 2nd, the Chamber welcomes folks to spend the evening popping in and out of stores around town to enjoy specials and discounts. Most businesses will be open until 8 p.m. so that you can squeeze in some Christmas shopping and get sweet deals and treats.
Here are a few of the things to look forward to with the Hometown Christmas Kickoff:
Tour of Snowmen
Parade of Lights and so much more...
Read the full story in your Tuesday, Nov. 30th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.