Event Meeting Graphic
Chamber Members,
Please join the Valley City Area Chamber for an VC Event Ideas meeting Tuesday, May 18th from 5:30-6:30 at the Vault. 
The purpose of this gathering is simply to share your ideas of what events you would like to see in Valley City in the future. After a long pandemic season of no events, we’re looking at the future with fresh eyes and would like to hear from you.
If you’re unable to attend, but have ideas to share, please contact us at the Chamber office, 845-1891 or email chamber@valleycitychamber.com
Together we can build on the Valley City charm and continue to create a thriving, welcoming fun place to live, work and visit!
Thanks much,
Kay Vinje
Executive Vice President
Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce

Recommended for you