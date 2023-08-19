Birdhouses - Bridgeview Estates

Front row l-r: Connie Dahl, Rita Clancy. Back row l-r: Arlene Larson, Jan Pearson, Rosie & Daryl Larson, Gayron Peterson. Submitted photos

Bridgeview will soon have new residents, with feathers. Yes, you read correctly. Thanks to Daryl and Rosie Larson, and Valley City Cares organization, who donated several assembled birdhouses, kits and paints to Bridgeview Estates Assisted Living Center recently.

Donna Reign, Bridgeview director, tells the Times-Record that the residents were very excited and thankful for such a wonderful gift. In fact, they (the residents and staff) have already been making plans on where the best place - near the river, will be to set up the Bridgeview Estates Bird Hotel next spring.

