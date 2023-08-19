Bridgeview will soon have new residents, with feathers. Yes, you read correctly. Thanks to Daryl and Rosie Larson, and Valley City Cares organization, who donated several assembled birdhouses, kits and paints to Bridgeview Estates Assisted Living Center recently.
Donna Reign, Bridgeview director, tells the Times-Record that the residents were very excited and thankful for such a wonderful gift. In fact, they (the residents and staff) have already been making plans on where the best place - near the river, will be to set up the Bridgeview Estates Bird Hotel next spring.
But for now, planning, painting and assembling, under the helpful hands of Gayron Peterson, will keep them all busy through the winter months.
Reign joins the staff and residents in sharing a huge thank you to the Larson and VC Cares for their generosity.
Watch for the sneak peak at the finish product, or should be say the birds eye view to come!
Daryl and Rosie Larson, with their children and grandchildren, volunteer their time, resources working to serve the community through their organization, Valley City Cares. VC Cares was formed in 1975 and functions as a non-government organization that relies on donations to provide for families within the community.
For over 40+ years the Larson family shared warmth and comfort throughout our community with various Valley City Cares projects, like the Mitten Tree. The family works tirelessly with other local businesses and individuals in creating a special sense of community and ensuring that everyone, no matter their situation, knows that their friends and neighbors are there to help, when needed.
The mitten tree will return around Christmas time, so be sure to watch for more information on that to come. For now the TR joins the community in sharing a big shout out to the Larson family in spreading kindness and good will throughout Valley City.
