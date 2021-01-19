Valley City is known for a great many things—its friendly community, thriving downtown district, breathtaking landscapes and recreational opportunities, to name a few. But there’s only one feature that has woven itself into the town’s nickname: bridges.
Valley City has an array of historic bridges crossing the winding Sheyenne River, and eight of them are featured on the Historic Bridges Tour. No two are the same, and each one has a unique story tied deeply to Valley City’s existence as a modern city that has taken great care to preserve its history.
This year, the Historic Bridges Tour in Valley City is in the running for a 2020 Bridgehunter Award in the category of “Best Bridge Tour.”
