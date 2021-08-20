Hey, Valley City - Barnes County: Bowling is Back! Following Tammy and Bob Drake’s purchase of Sky Lanes Bowling Alley in Valley City, VC USBC Association leader Mary Berntson says that they’re ready to welcome all league bowlers back to the alley for the fall/winter season.
Preparations are underway to smooth out schedules and operations for this upcoming season. For now, VC USBC (United States Bowling Congress) Association says to get in touch with your bowling teammates and friends, since leagues will be forming soon!
