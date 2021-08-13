The Valley City Community Closet will be open on Tuesday, August 17. From 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, tables will be set up with tons of shoes, blankets, jackets and other items for the whole family. All items are free.
The Community Closet is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in need by bringing in donated clothing items and then hosting events like this upcoming Back to School one for people to look through the items and take what they find home for free. It provides free clothing items suitable for all genders and sizes.