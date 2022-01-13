A new gallery is on display at the Vault in Valley City, part of a new push by the long-standing self-serve coffee shop and art center to revive a tradition of showcasing local art and artists.
“Well because we’re supposed to be an art center and there really wasn’t much art there,” John Curtis, who manages the Vault’s day-to-day operations alongside his wife Lorraine. “So when my wife decided to bake her bread and take over the vault, she decided ‘lets get some local North Dakota artists in here.’”
This week has a pair of women artists from the region: Joleen Reiland-Lorenz out of Jamestown and Terese Rotenberger from Milner are on exhibit.
