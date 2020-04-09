From the charred grass around the sign, guesstimates were made that the vandals used a gas can and stood about 5 feet back from the flames.
Within the last week a person, or persons, came into Fort Ransom State Park and set the front entrance sign on fire.
If you know anything about this act of vandalism, or any other criminal activity in the area, please contact our local authorities.
Lisbon Police Department - 701-683-4141
Ransom County Sheriff (Deputy Darren Beneweis) - 701-683-6130
