Fort Ransom Sign Burnt
Within the last week a person, or persons, came into Fort Ransom State Park and set the front entrance sign on fire.
From the charred grass around the sign, guesstimates were made that the vandals used a gas can and stood about 5 feet back from the flames.
If you know anything about this act of vandalism, or any other criminal activity in the area, please contact our local authorities.
 
Lisbon Police Department - 701-683-4141
Ransom County Sheriff (Deputy Darren Beneweis) - 701-683-6130

