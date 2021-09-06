The VCSU Community School of the Arts is looking for singers interested in performing in the Valley Voices Women’s Choir. The Valley Voices Women’s Choir is now being administered by the Bridges Arts Council through an agreement with Valley City State University under the umbrella of the VCSU Community School of the Arts. This agreement continues on with a tradition of cooperation and partnership between the Bridges Arts Council and Valley City State University.
The first rehearsal will be September 7th from 7:00-8:30 in Foss Hall on the campus of Valley City State University.
