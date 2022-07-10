Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue on Sunday July 10th at 5:30 PM with a performance by the Valley Voices Woman’s Choir. They will be doing some of the choral selections they worked on this year along with a sing-along. Audience members can choose to participate or they can just come and enjoy some beautiful choral music. The Valley Voices is directed by Victoria Hammel and accompanied by Cyndi Hill. The Valley Voices Woman’s Choir is now being administered by the Bridges Arts Council through an agreement with Valley City State University under the umbrella of the VCSU Community School of the Arts. If you are interested in being a part of the Valley Voices choir, they are always interested in new singers. Rehearsals occur during the school year on a weekly basis. Interested singers can contact Valley Voices Director, Victoria Hammel at victoria.hammel@vcsu.edu.
Upcoming Schedule:
July 24 – spoken word featuring VCHS Speech Team Members
Aug 14- the DeMasi Brothers
Aug 28- Standup Comedy Night
Performances are sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council and Dacotah Bank. Additionally, this project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information or questions about this and upcoming events please contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator, Nick Lee, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or by calling 701-840-6182 and leaving a voicemail.
