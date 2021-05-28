Music in the City Park Bandshell is back. The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to start the year off with a local group, the Valley Troubadours, on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:15 pm in City Park. There will be cake served starting at 7 pm in observance of 25 years of Music in the Park.
The Valley Troubadours is a men’s choir established in 1975. They are comprised of a wide array of ages. The men’s group is directed by John Monilaws and accompanied by Cyndi Hill. They perform a variety of music.
The Valley City Parks & Recreation is celebrating 25 years of Music in the City Park Bandshell this summer. Each year has brought a wide variety of entertainment to the bandshell stage. Through the years the historic bandshell has been used for various activities and experienced several changes.
