The Valley Troubadours invite you to attend their annual Christmas concert series:
- Sunday, November 28th, 7 p.m., at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Wimbledon.
- Sunday, December 5th, 4 p.m., at Connect Church, 320 Central Ave. S. in Valley City.
- Christmas Carol Sing joined by the Valley Voices, local women’s chorus, on Monday, December 13th, 7 p.m., at the Barnes County Courthouse.
