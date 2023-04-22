The Valley Troubadours 2023 Spring Concert series “Let All Men Sing” kicked off April 17 at NDSCS in Wahpeton with upcoming performances on Sunday, April 30 in the Enderlin City Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Then back home to Valley City State University, Sunday, May 7 in the Center for the Arts on VCSU Campus at 7 p.m..
Final concert of the series to be held Thursday, May 11 at the Nome Schoolhouse at 6 p.m.
The men’s chorus is directed by John Monilaws and accompanied by Cyndi Hill. The group performs a variety of sacred, gospel, folk and pop selections from Broadway musicals.
The Valley Troubadours have a rich heritage that dates back to the early 70’s performing throughout the area, at the Hubert Humphrey Metrodome and even traveled abroad. The Troubadours are open to men of all ages. You don’t need to be a professional singer to be a member.
Come sing, share your talents and have fun doing it.
