Valley Troubadours 2023 Photo

Back row l-r: Kevin Gergen,  Curt Beattie, Pat Edinger, James Jensen, Larry Sayler, Tim Kadrmas, Greg Gerntholz, Nathan Steele, Dale Nelson. Second row l-r: Dan Klien, Paul Leier, Bob Wieland, James Buhr, Gerry Gerntholz, Michael Whisler, Kevin Langer, Maestro John Monilaws. First row l-r: Robert Bubach, Jim Wager, Myron Sommerfield, Greg Mueller Don Bauer, Ryan Cunningham, Erik Gilbertson, Layer Sayler Sr., Accompanist Cyndi Hill. Front row l-r: Peder Gjovik,  Lance Drevecky, Duane Coates. Not Pictured Cory Meyers.

 Photo courtesy of Diane J Hochhalter Studio

The Valley Troubadours 2023 Spring Concert series “Let All Men Sing” kicked off April 17 at NDSCS in Wahpeton with upcoming performances on  Sunday, April 30 in the Enderlin City Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Then back home to Valley City State University, Sunday, May 7 in the Center for the Arts on VCSU Campus at 7 p.m..

Recommended for you