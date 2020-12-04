Last fall, the officers of the Valley Troubadours along with their Maestro John Monilaws met to determine whether or not to have rehearsal for the fall/Christmas season. After much consideration, the group decided they would go week to week and see how things went. Precautions were taken to keep everyone safe and healthy.
“We masked up and social distanced from the beginning,” Monilaws says. “Although we didn’t have the whole group together, we were able to record a Christmas Concert. The fellas did a good job, but I do wish we could have had everyone. I respect the members that didn’t feel comfortable rehearsing, and I will relish the day we are all back together. I am hoping that will be sometime after the first of the year. Not a good thing for a musician to say, but we will play it by ear.”
