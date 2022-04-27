The Valley Troubadours 2022 Spring Concert series entitled “Come Travel With Me” performances are underway with the upcoming Sunday, May 1st performance at the Connect Church in Valley City at 7 p.m.
The men’s chorus is directed by John Monilaws and accompanied by Cyndi Hill. The group performs a variety of sacred, gospel, folk and pop selections from Broadway musicals. There is no charge for admission. A free will offering will be taken. Connect Church is located at 320 Central Avenue South in downtown Valley City.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, April 27th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.