The Valley Troubadours will begin their 2021 Spring Concert series entitled “Come Travel With Me” with a performance at the Connect Church (former City Auditorium) in Valley City on Sunday, May 2nd at 4 p.m. The men’s chorus is directed by John Monilaws and accompanied by Cyndi Hill, and the group performs a variety of sacred and secular music.
There is no charge for admission. A free will offering will be taken. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The concert will also be given at Maryvale on Monday, May 3rd at 6:30 p.m., and again at the City Park Band Shell as part of Valley City Parks & Recreation’s “Music in the Park” series on Wednesday, June 2nd at 7:15 p.m.