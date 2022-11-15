Snow fell upon Valley City – but not near as much as other places, as the projected Colorado low veered west and spared the city some of the more egregious snowfall that beset Bismarck and Jamestown.
“Valley City got about 5.5-to-6 inches. Our highest total looks like the Devil’s Lake basin where we had 13-and-a-half inches in Michigan ND,” Nathan Rick, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks told the Times-Record. “It was more lucky that the track of the system ended up a little further westward than what models were anticipating. Bismarck got 17-18 inches of snow and Jamestown got somewhere around 16 inches as well. The heavier snow shifted just a little more northwest.”