The location where Valley Officeworks currently operates has played host to an office supply and print shop for decades, and Dean and Dixie Sauer have seen times and technologies change and habits fluctuate, all while riding the wave of retail.
“When I started, computers were not majorly in the industry yet. There were supercomputers, but … not normal people just using computers,” Dean Sauer said. “In fact, I remember we were one of the first places that I ever knew of that brought in one of the first Macs to demonstrate. I remember that Mac was specifically for funeral homes. It was very specialized, but it allowed people to look at how a computer actually worked. So I’ve gotten to watch the computerization of the world as a whole. We went from a world of typewriters to a world of computers … and of course the supplies that go with either completely changed as well.”
