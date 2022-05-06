It’s not an ordinary-looking knife.
The steel is dark, intercut by weaving pale lines that lend the blade a likeness of a bird’s feather. Yet the edge is alarmingly sharp – it fits well into the grip yet has meaningful weight. According to the man who forged it, this is a feather-pattern Damascus blade.
“What makes it so difficult to make is the process,” Blacksmith Jed Anderson, owner of Uncle Jed’s Iron, a Valley City-based smithy, told the Times-Record. “Each line is a different kind of steel. I’ve got three different kinds of steel on this. You layer it, you stack it up, you get it to weld temperature and you weld it up. Then you … the way the pattern comes out is the way you manipulate the steel.”
Anderson’s lived an adventurous life. An outdoorsy kid, he says he makes the knives he wished he’d had when he was growing up. After getting out of the Marine Corps, Anderson found an opportunity to try his hand at blacksmithing after being laid off from his seasonal work at John Deere. With some free time on his hands, he built his own forge, inspired from an incident when he was a child, seeing a blacksmith demonstration at a Minnesota fair.
“I made my first knife five-and-a-half-years ago, I was on a full body high for the next eight hours,” Anderson said. “And I look back at that knife and I think ‘man, this sucks’ but (it’s my knife). It’s chopped a lot of kindling, I still have it, whenever I do shows I bring it with … I bring that as an example.”
Blacksmithing is an art which teaches even – if not especially – through failure, and the road to mastery is paved in plenty of scrap.
Read the full story in your Times-Record May 6th-8th Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.