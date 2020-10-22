A 31 year old Valley City woman was traveling west bound in a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 on Interstate 94 near mile marker 278 on October 22nd at 9:15 a.m. when she attempted to overtake a NDDOT snowplow in the left lane. The female driver lost control and entered the median. Dodge Ram overturned causing the female to be ejected. The female was transported by Valley City Ambulance to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. The female was later transported to Fargo to be treated for her injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s Department, Valley City Ambulance, Valley City Fire Department, and Sanborn Fire Department were on the scene to assist.