Woody Wendt - Honor Flight

Elwood H. (Woody) Wendy pictured in front of the Washington Monument on his recent trip with the ND/MN Honor Flight.

Local Valley City Veteran Elwood. H. Wendt (or as his friends know him - Woody), got to take his place on the ND/MN Honor Flight April 30 through May 2. Originally from Perham, Minnesota, Woody has spent ‘around the last 63 years living in Valley City’ with his wife Rose. Together they have two children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The Times-Record had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Woody, and his wife, about his life and his experience with the Honor Flight.

Woody was part of the North Dakota Army National Guard as an E-5. “I volunteered for the draft and then began my service in May 1958. I spent my basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Afterward, I was stationed out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where I worked in construction, drafting and drawing up plans for bridges, buildings and airports. My service ended in May 1964. I loved being so close to Washington D.C. while I was in the military. After my discharge, I worked in the construction field for 30 years before buying the company. Additionally, I built and opened storage buildings,” said Wendt.

