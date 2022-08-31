Kayleigh Sjostrom is a mother, an Army Veteran, a paratrooper, a traveling nurse – she’s lived a life of adventure and service, and for her service she was honored last week by receiving a Quilt of Valor.
“It means a lot. When I look back, one of the things that’s most important in my life, besides my daughter, it would definitely be my military service,” Sjostrom said. “My time in Iraq, the friends that I made when I served. Some of them are no longer with us anymore … it’s hard to believe that it’s been ten years since I served.”
Sjostrom was wrapped in her Quilt of Valor before the Veterans Memorial in Valley City, embraced by members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation, a nationwide volunteer organization whose stated mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with “comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The organization has distributed them since 2003.
“Our goal is to wrap every veteran with a quilt,” Lynette Winters, one of the quiltmakers who presented Sjostrom her quilt, told the Times-Record. “As of today our organization has given out 318,483 quilts.”
