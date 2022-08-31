KayleighSjostrom

Kayleigh Sjostrom is a mother, an Army Veteran, a paratrooper, a traveling nurse – she’s lived a life of adventure and service, and for her service she was honored last week by receiving a Quilt of Valor.

“It means a lot. When I look back, one of the things that’s most important in my life, besides my daughter, it would definitely be my military service,” Sjostrom said. “My time in Iraq, the friends that I made when I served. Some of them are no longer with us anymore … it’s hard to believe that it’s been ten years since I served.”

