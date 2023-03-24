VC Country Club - summer photo

It may say spring on the calendar, but it sure doesn’t look like it outside. The golf season may be a ways away, but Valley City Town and Country Club Trestles Bar and Grill is ready to re-open. On Wednesday March 29th, Trestles will be opening at 11 a.m. with hours Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The kitchen will be open Monday and Tuesday’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then 5-9 p.m., closed on Sunday’s until the golf season gets underway.

VCTCC welcomes Jeff Kipp, as the new manager of Trestles. Kipp is a native of California but graduated from Valley City High School and he is no stranger to the kitchen or the Valley City Town and Country Club. “I always wanted to be a chef,” Kipp remembers. “All through college, I cooked to. Various restaurants, mostly breakfast, as breakfast is my forte’.”

Recommended for you