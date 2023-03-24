It may say spring on the calendar, but it sure doesn’t look like it outside. The golf season may be a ways away, but Valley City Town and Country Club Trestles Bar and Grill is ready to re-open. On Wednesday March 29th, Trestles will be opening at 11 a.m. with hours Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The kitchen will be open Monday and Tuesday’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then 5-9 p.m., closed on Sunday’s until the golf season gets underway.
VCTCC welcomes Jeff Kipp, as the new manager of Trestles. Kipp is a native of California but graduated from Valley City High School and he is no stranger to the kitchen or the Valley City Town and Country Club. “I always wanted to be a chef,” Kipp remembers. “All through college, I cooked to. Various restaurants, mostly breakfast, as breakfast is my forte’.”
After spending 30 years in the medical field, Kipp came home to Valley City. “I decided to let my youngest child, my only son graduate from high school where I did. That was about ten years ago and I started working here at the Valley City (Town and) Country Club.” Kipp worked full-time at Trestles while his son was in school. He then went back into medicine for a brief time before coming back to work, and fulfill his passion, as a full-time cook last fall. Fast forwarding to this last winter when he signed on to be the manager of Trestles Bar and Grill. “I’ve always wanted to do this, and now I’m doing it,” Kipp said.
Along with Kipp, Jodie Miller is the bar manager and Theresa McRandle, the kitchen manager.
The Valley City Town and Country Club is a golf course with a bar and grill offering visitors the full experience of golf, dining and refreshments.
According to Kipp, Trestles Bar and Grill closed its doors last winter for one simple reason. “There’s not a golf course open in the winter in North Dakota.”
Kipp says there will be no fanfare when Trestles opens on March 29th. “We’re not going to have an open house or anything,” Kipp said. “Hopefully we will be to busy to talk. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
Kipp hints that the old menu, and fan favorites are returning. He says, “We are restoring tradition!”
Be sure and pick up your March 24-26 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.