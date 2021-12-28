Valley City crews having been working tirelessly to push, pull and clear the snow from the streets. Please be patient and if you do not have to go out, stay home. If you need to go out it is advised to call before heading out to make sure businesses are accessible and open.
Welcome back to North Dakota winter! Folks with predictions of cold weather ahead...
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -7. Wind chill values as low as -39. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -16. Wind chill values as low as -25. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near -3. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -18. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -9. North northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -22. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
New Year's Day: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -20. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. South southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 10. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.