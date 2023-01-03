VCSU Kids Marketplace Logo

Valley City, ND – Hundreds of enthusiastic young students and volunteers will be on deck Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Valley City State University for their “1st ANNUAL” – Valley City Marketplace for Kids Education Day.

Keith Knudson, Instructor for the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture, said “Marketplace for Kids is a great way for students to be creative and experience business leadership.”

