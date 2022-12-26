VCSU Cardiogrphic tech course graphic

Valley City State University (VCSU) will offer an eight-week course for individuals interested in becoming certified Cardiographic Technicians.

The course, Allied Health 102, will begin Jan. 9, at VCSU, and is a hybrid online and in-person course. It will be taught by VCSU faculty and long-time area nurse and adjunct faculty member Alana McClellan.

Recommended for you