Headcount has increased 24% in the past decade
Valley City, ND – Valley City State University (VCSU) enrolled 1,686 students this fall, registering the most students in the school’s history in a fall semester. Fall enrollment has grown for nine consecutive years.
The 1,686 count of students includes a record-breaking 163 students in graduate studies. Graduate program enrollment increased by 20% this year.
“The continued growth of our student body is a testament to the quality of the educational experience we provide,” VCSU President Dr. Alan LaFave said. “Our faculty and staff strive to offer the best possible experience. That dedication shows as more individuals choose to become a part of our Viking family.”
