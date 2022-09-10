Valley City State University is gearing up for an entire week of 2022 Homecoming activities.:
Mon., Sept.12
40th annual Bill Osmon Fun Run, 4 p.m., Lokken Stadium.
Fri., Sept. 16
VCSU Homecoming Events: Alumni welcome back ice cream social, 2:30 p.m., student center. Followed by campus tours starting at 3 p.m. in the student center. Hall of Fame social starting at 5 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. Hall of Fame banquet and ceremony, starting at 6 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. Tickets available by calling 701-845-7403. All-alumni social at 8 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.
Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame this year.
The Class of 2022 includes Molly (Anderson) Welstad ‘03, Loni (Hall) Thilmony ‘07, Josh Kasowski ‘05, Matt Johnson ‘01, Karalea (Morris) Hoyano ‘07 and the 2006 softball team.
Sat., Sept. 17
VCSU Homecoming Events: Alumni honors breakfast, 8:30 a.m. student center, tickets available at the door. VCSU Homecoming Parade, starts at 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue, downtown Valley City. Viking vs. Dickinson State University Homecoming Game, 3 p.m., Shelly Ellig Field. Post game and all-alumni social, 6 p.m., Valley City Eagles Club. College student and alumni dance, 9 p.m. Valley City Eagles Club.
VCSU Student Events:
Sun., Sept. 11
7:30 p.m. – Cafeteria, The Newly Courted Game.
Mon., Sept. 12
SORRY! STOLE YOUR LOOK. Dress like your favorite VCSU staff member! 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Student Center Water Bottle Decorating; 4:00 p.m. – Football Field, Fun Run/ Walk, free t-shirt for those with buttons; 7 p.m. – Vangstad Auditorium; Coronation; 8 p.m. – Vangstad Auditorium Mind Games: Eric Dittleman.
Tues., Sept. 13
TWISTER TUESDAY. Dress in the craziest outfit possible; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Student Center Lawn Yard Games; 7:30 p.m. – Vangstad Auditorium Talent/Talentless Show.
Wed., Sept. 14
Take a RISK, Get Your Game! Dress in hunting, fishing or outdoor gear; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Student Center Carnival Games; 8 – 11 p.m. – Sky Lanes Bowling Team Theme Bowling.
Thurs., Sept. 15
Got a CLUE What You Want to Do? Dress for your future career; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Student Center. Social Justice Council Game; 9 p.m. – Vangstad Auditorium Game Show: THE PRICE IS RIGHT!
Fri., Sept. 16
It’s a BATTLESHIP Dress in your Viking gear; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Student Center Guess the Gift Card Amount Lego Building; 6:00 p.m. – McFarland Lawn Block Party; 8:30 p.m. – McFarland Lawn, Movie on the Lawn.
Sat., Sept. 17
GAME ON! Dress in your Homecoming shirt; 10:30 p.m. – Central Avenue Homecoming Parade; 1 p.m. – Lokken Stadium Parking Lot Tailgating (21 & up); 3 p.m. – Football Field VCSU vs. Dickinson; 9:00 p.m. – 12:45 a.m. Eagles Club, Student and Alumni Dance.
