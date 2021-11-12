Valley City High School is known for tons of activities, sports, clubs, and other events, but few are as beloved by the outer community as the annual fall theater production put on by its students. This year’s musical will be Mary Poppins Jr., a high-school level theatrical production of the Broadway show directed by Melissa Kvilvang and Elizabeth Gazeley. This show should run for a little over an hour, and can be seen by the community in November, on the 18th, 19th, and 20th, at 7 pm. Doors open at 6 pm, and it is first come first serve in terms of tickets each night.
