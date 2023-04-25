At a recent Valley City School Board meeting, the board took two actions involving junior senior high school social studies teacher, Travis Peterson. First, the board accepted his resignation as a teacher with the school system, then they accepted his hiring as the new Junior/Senior High School Assistant Principal. Superintendent Josh Johnson describes the process that was used in filling this new position. “We made a change in our administrative structure. When Mr. Larson (Dan Larson, former Junior High School Principal) departed and took the superintendent position out at Maple Valley, we made a decision to move from 7-9, 10-12 principal to 7-12 principal with an assistant principal.” Johnson says they received a lot of interest in the position. “We had twelve applicants that submitted applications. We assembled a hiring committee. We had eight individuals that were on the formal hiring committee and then we had three or four additional informal staff members on an informal committee that helped conduct tours.” Johnson continues, “The hiring committee interviewed five candidates ranging across the board from no experience to several years of experience. On behalf of the committee, Ryan, Phil and Kristi, the committee brought forth their recommendation to hire Mr. Peterson to the first assistant principal for the junior/senior high school beginning for the 23-24 (school year).” Peterson’s hiring was unanimously approved by the board.
Peterson has worked in many different capacities with VCPS since 2011, He is a 2004 graduate of Valley City High School and he earned his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in education and counseling from the University of Mary. He will assume his new role on August 1, 2023. Senior High School Principal Kristi Brandt will become the 7-12 Principal on August 1, 2023. She provided this statement in a press release for the district, “Travis’s genuine care for students is evident in everything he does. From his experiences with student support services, elementary counseling and as a dual credit instructor for U.S. History, Travis has connected with students no matter their age, skill level or background. Travis will bring many great ideas for helping us continue to prioritize Hi-Liner Pride at VCHS.”