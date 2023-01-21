VCHS Fine Arts - Advanced Art Students

VCHS School board pictured with VCHS art and speech student representatives and instructors. Back row l-r: Ryan Mathias, Phil Hatcher, Darin Anderson, Sherri Horsager, Rudy Ask. Front row l-r: VCHS Art Instructor Stephani Krueger, Emmy Jones, Emilee Olson-Gronneberg, Amelia Meester, Tucker Johnson, VCHS Speech Coach Abby Ingstad, VCPS Art Instructor Brenna Schroeder.

The January 18th Valley City Public School Board recognized the Fine Arts programs at the beginning of the meeting.

Superintendent Josh Johnson says, “This just seemed to be the perfect time with the K-12 VCPS art show held last week, upcoming choir and band Cafe Concert and speech season kickoff to invite students and instructors from each of our fine arts programs to this meeting to share a little about the programs.”

