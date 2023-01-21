The January 18th Valley City Public School Board recognized the Fine Arts programs at the beginning of the meeting.
Superintendent Josh Johnson says, “This just seemed to be the perfect time with the K-12 VCPS art show held last week, upcoming choir and band Cafe Concert and speech season kickoff to invite students and instructors from each of our fine arts programs to this meeting to share a little about the programs.”
Choir director Patrick Calvillo, along with student representative Amelia Meester, shared that VCHS Choir and Band will host the Cafe Karaoke Classics Concert featuring a mix of everything 60’s to present day music with shows on Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., Sun., Jan. 22, 3 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 23, 7 p.m. The event will feature the senior, varsity and show choirs, jazz band, solos & groups, 7th & 8th grade choirs. Ticket are available by calling 701-845-1558 or 701-490-1034 with bleacher seats available for purchase at the door.
Band director Rebecca Elliott, and student representative Tucker Johnson, shared the VCHS Band recently attended a solo contest at VCSU in December. Thirty-two VCHS students performed and competed at the competition winning five state star honors including Tucker Johnson, Gabe Herzog, Amiah Webb, Taylor Ask and KaiAna Puckett of which two were honorable mentions for the OP (the grandest of honors). Up next in February the students will head to Grand Forks for the ensemble group competition.
Elliott also shared the Orlando Band Trip coming up here in the near future and how excited the 11th and 12th grade students are to perform on the Universal Stage. She said the students have started practicing and preparing the music for the event which will be shared with the community during their music concert March 6.
Up next, Abby Ingstad, VCHS Speech Coach shared that the team just wrapped up an at home speech meet with over twenty schools from across the state competing. Valley City proudly captured the win with six students qualifying for state.
Amelia Meester, senior in VCHS speech, shared with the board her award story time category presentation, “Amelia Bedelia Goes to School.” Her performance brought a round of applause for this very talented young lady.
The art program wrapped up the fine arts presentations sharing their projects and information about the VCPS arts programs. VCHS Art Instructor, Stephanie Krueger, opened the floor to VCHS seniors Emmy Jones and Emilee Olson-Gronneberg.
Jones and Olson-Gronneberg are both art assistants in the advanced level art program at VCHS. Jones shared, “When you get to our level in the art program, it is less focusing on skills and more building collections and larger groups of pieces for display.” The students talked about the success of the art show in January and also shared with the board examples of artwork created by fellow art students.
Olson-Gronneberg shared information on their upcoming projects include the pieces the students will submit to the Governor’s Art Show, the Duck Stamp Competition and also the Christmas ornaments that the students were selected to display on the capital on the trees surrounding the official Presidential Christmas Tree.
Krueger shares that this is the second time the students of VCHS talent have been nominated for such an honor and that has never happened before. She also talked about the Community Arts Program that will be opening a Pop Up Shop in May which has the students learning about marketing and pricing of their artwork.
The Community Art Program, Krueger explains, is a program offers the opportunity for businesses, community organizations and individuals, to work with the students to create logos, design of murals in their offices or perhaps design a jewelry line for them to sell, just to name a few. The students can also conduct art activity classes with senior citizens, home school communities and smaller groups of people from our community.
Krueger continues, “Businesses and individuals who are interested in working with students are asked to pay for the supplies needed for the project and if they would like to make a donation to the students, that is wonderful and appreciated as well. This (Community Art Program) is something that helps the students build their resumes and learning to be members of the art community. It gives the students the opportunity to show off their talents and support the arts in our community.”
She ends with sharing with the board that the students welcome the chance to share their creativity and ask for business, individual or community organization interested in learning more about the VCHS Community Art Program to reach out to Stephani via email at Stephani.Krueger@k12.nd.us.
Brenna Schroeder, VCPS Elementary Art Instructor, shared some of the works from the elementary students and talked about what project the younger art students work on and what they enjoy most.
Superintendent Johnson joined the school board members in thanking all the students for their presentations, hard work and sharing their talents with the board and the community. Go Hi-Liners!
Be sure and pick up your Jan. 20-22 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.