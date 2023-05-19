Valley City Public School District will hold its annual district school board election on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Valley City Public School District Office.
The purpose of the election is to elect three (3) school board members for the following open positions:
At Large School Board Member (3-year term) - Candidate Sherri Horsager
Rural School Board Member (3-year term) – Candidate Ryan Mathias
At Large School Board Member (1-year term) – Candidate Chris Grafing
The polls will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on election day.
If you have any questions, please contact the District Business Manager at 701-845-0483 or via e-mail at jackie.cordie@k12.nd.us.