Valley City is saying good-bye to Dutton’s Parlour (closing Sunday, January 30th), originated and owned by Bonnie and George Dutton 26 years ago.
They were surprised on Wednesday with flowers, balloons and messages saying “we’ll miss you” and “thank you” for serving our community for these many years.
Everyone is invited to stop in, leave a note and say thanks.
