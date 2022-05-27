Valley City residents have a choice to make at the polls on June 14, a choice which will have them decide whether to extend a two percent sales tax that provides money for economic development and infrastructure, among other benefits.
Jennifer Feist of the Barnes County Economic Development Corporation presided over a couple of informational sessions dedicated to the matter of the sales tax extension, clarifying some questions and providing information to the prospective tax payers. It is noteworthy what is and is not affected by sales tax, as the list of exceptions is quite long.
For the average consumer in the city, there’s a limited impact to this sales tax, which is focused on retail sales – excluding groceries, medicine, rent & mortgage, utilities, services, car payments and so on. Goods that are taxed include clothing, elements and parts for equipment and furniture.
There is also a cap on the sales tax, which would only be hit if somebody purchased at a minimum $2500 worth of taxable products. That cap is $62.60 and cannot be exceeded.
