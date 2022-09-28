A new events center coming to Valley City this holiday season has a name at last: the Reserve at Woodland.
The new name, and new logo, precedes the impending completion of an immense amount of work that’s gone in to convert the historic, but neglected building’s interior and exterior into a top-of-the-line events center, ideal for hosting corporate and private parties and wedding celebrations.
“We wanted to just make things functional but preserve the good bones,” Kayla Cash, director of sales for the Sanctuary Events Center, who has been involved in bringing the Woodland back to life for many months now, told the Times-Record. “Our contractors have been all local and I can’t say enough good things about them.”
