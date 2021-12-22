Chautauqua Park—a scenic patch of green ideal for gatherings, recreation, picnics, picture-taking, train-watching, and more. The High Line (Hi-Line) railroad trestle towers above the Sheyenne River valley just to the north of the park, the river itself winding around the peninsular landmass. Playground equipment, a dock, boat ramp, pavilion, picnic tables, park benches and sand volleyball courts dot the grassy area and river’s edge. It’s a beautiful park with a unique name: Chautauqua. A road near the park bears the same name.
Chautauqua is an Iroquois word that is interpreted to have a few different meanings, including “two moccasins tied together” and “bag tied in the middle.” The Iroquois people inhabited upstate New York and areas of Ontario for more than 4,000 years, consisting of five tribes before the Europeans began colonizing the area. Chautauqua Lake was a name given to a body of water in what is today the southwest corner of New York. It was dubbed so because of its shape: very long and narrow with a seemingly cinched middle. Upon colonization, “Chautauqua” was carried over into the English language and the lake continues to be known by its Iroquois-given name. Jamestown, New York, is located along the southern bank of the skinny lake, and the county in which the lake and city are situated is also called Chautauqua.
Southwest New York is a long way from Valley City, North Dakota, but the name found its way to our neck of the woods because of an educational movement that began in 1874.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, December 22nd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.