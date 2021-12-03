Elvis Presley sang, "I'll have a blue Christmas without you." For those who have experience a recent death of a loved one, those words may ring especially true. As a way to acknowledge the grief that many carry with them this year, a "Blue Christmas Tree" has been decorated in Veteran's Park on Main Street. The tree is sponsored by the Barnes County Ministerial Association, Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, and Lerud-Matthias Funeral Home.
Typically, a Community Worship Service of Remembrance is held where those who grieve have a chance to come together and remember they are not alone in their sorrow. Due to gathering limitations because of the pandemic, the service will not be held this year. In its place, the "Blue Christmas Tree" is offered in remembrance of those who have died in our community this past year.
"Our hope is this tree gives those who are grieving a place to come. They can drive by or sit in their car. As people come to the tree, they can remember good times with their loved ones, cry, pray, or just simply be," said one of the organizers, Pastor Emmy Swedlund. The tree may also be a place where those who are just weary or aren't able to gather with loved ones this year can go acknowledge their sadness.
Originally, organizers had planned for the blue lights to go on one of the larger trees in the park, but it seems fitting that the lights ended up on this slightly smaller tree. Like this slightly smaller tree, the grief we carry may often feel overlooked, but that doesn't mean it's not there. The blue lights are a reminder to us all that even amidst the joy of this time of year, there is also sadness.
In addition to the sponsors, organizers extend their thanks to the Valley City Parks Department and the City of Valley City for their partnership with this project.
The pastors of the Barnes County Ministerial want the community to know that they regularly hold in prayer those who are grieving and carrying heavy burdens. They are also available to share in conversation and prayer. Grief can be very lonely. Reach out to a pastor, counselor, friend, or neighbor if you need someone to talk to. We are in this together.