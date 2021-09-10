The local Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club host the 15th Annual 9-11 Tribute Ride on Sunday, September 12th with registration from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the Valley City Fire Hall. Cost to participate is $15 per person. There will be a free will lunch available during registration, and the ride begins at noon.
Read the full story in your September 10th-12th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.